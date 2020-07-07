Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1
5401 East Van Buren Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5401 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
Rent:$950
Deposit:$250.00
Club House
Volleyball Court
Swimming Pool
Gated Community
Jacuzzi
Relaxing Lagoon Courtyard
Misted Cabanas
Gas and Charcoal BBQ Grills
Responsive Management
Fitness Gym
Additional Storage
Air Conditioner
Balcony
Dish Washer
Dryer
Fireplace
Refrigerator
Washer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 have any available units?
5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 have?
Some of 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 currently offering any rent specials?
5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 pet-friendly?
No, 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 offer parking?
Yes, 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 offers parking.
Does 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 have a pool?
Yes, 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 has a pool.
Does 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 have accessible units?
No, 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 E. Van Buren St Unit: A1 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
