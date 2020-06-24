Rent Calculator
537 E HAYWARD Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM
537 E HAYWARD Avenue
537 East Hayward Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
537 East Hayward Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 537 E HAYWARD Avenue have any available units?
537 E HAYWARD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 537 E HAYWARD Avenue have?
Some of 537 E HAYWARD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 537 E HAYWARD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
537 E HAYWARD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 E HAYWARD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 537 E HAYWARD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 537 E HAYWARD Avenue offer parking?
No, 537 E HAYWARD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 537 E HAYWARD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 E HAYWARD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 E HAYWARD Avenue have a pool?
No, 537 E HAYWARD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 537 E HAYWARD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 537 E HAYWARD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 537 E HAYWARD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 E HAYWARD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
