5352 E WOODRIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Stunning remodeled home with a Sparkling pool and built-in BBQ close to dining, shopping. This home has it all! Formal Dining Room, Open Family Room with a Fireplace, a large pantry, and ample storage space.Enjoy the abundant master suite with a private terrace perfect for coffee or romantic evenings, his and her walk-in closets and a modern master bath. 2 more bedrooms complete the second level with a stunning staircase and chandeliers that greet you when you enter the home. The first level includes 2 more bedrooms, including a second master suite with a private entrance perfect for your mother in law or college kids home on break. A full bath and powder room complete the first floor. Additionally there is a 2 car garage, washer and dryer as well as pool service included. Welcome, Home