5350 East Deer Valley Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1339668?source=marketing



Luxurious Resort style living at its Best!! ALL ONE LEVEL on the 2nd floor. This gorgeous 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo offers Upgraded Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. Open Kitchen with a breakfast bar and beautiful chandelier. Another Chandelier is featured over the Master Bathroom Garden Tub. Laundry Room has built in shelves and a desk giving you the space to use for an office. Gas Fireplace located in the living room with a door to the back patio. Elevator services from underground parking right to the unit floor. Condo has 1 Secure Tandem parking spot for 2 vehicles with storage located in the underground parking garage. Multiple heated community pools, spas, & fitness rooms are conveniently located. Tons of BBQ grills are located around the community and also located in the pool areas. 24 hour gate guard concierge services and Many Weekly activity programs! Great location...this is a must see! Community Business center available with WiFi and printers. Ample shopping and restaurants close by, just a walk away from City North, Desert Ridge Marketplace and next to JW Marriott Resort and Golf Course.



Rent for only $1695 Plus Tax, which includes Gas and Water services.... Stove, Dryer and Fireplace are all Gas.



On Average, Electricity Runs $85 a month extra.



NO PETS ALLOWED. Full Property Mgmt. . Call Crissy K for showings 602-550-5058 and Email for more information crissy@flraz.com



Please call or text for viewing instructions as the lock box is NOT located on the door.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.