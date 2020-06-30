All apartments in Phoenix
5350 East Deer Valley Drive

5350 East Deer Valley Road · (602) 900-9646
Location

5350 East Deer Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2236 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Luxurious Resort style living at its Best!! ALL ONE LEVEL on the 2nd floor. This gorgeous 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Condo offers Upgraded Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances, granite countertops and upgraded cabinetry. Open Kitchen with a breakfast bar and beautiful chandelier. Another Chandelier is featured over the Master Bathroom Garden Tub. Laundry Room has built in shelves and a desk giving you the space to use for an office. Gas Fireplace located in the living room with a door to the back patio. Elevator services from underground parking right to the unit floor. Condo has 1 Secure Tandem parking spot for 2 vehicles with storage located in the underground parking garage. Multiple heated community pools, spas, & fitness rooms are conveniently located. Tons of BBQ grills are located around the community and also located in the pool areas. 24 hour gate guard concierge services and Many Weekly activity programs! Great location...this is a must see! Community Business center available with WiFi and printers. Ample shopping and restaurants close by, just a walk away from City North, Desert Ridge Marketplace and next to JW Marriott Resort and Golf Course.

Rent for only $1695 Plus Tax, which includes Gas and Water services.... Stove, Dryer and Fireplace are all Gas.

On Average, Electricity Runs $85 a month extra.

NO PETS ALLOWED. Full Property Mgmt. . Call Crissy K for showings 602-550-5058 and Email for more information crissy@flraz.com

Please call or text for viewing instructions as the lock box is NOT located on the door.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 East Deer Valley Drive have any available units?
5350 East Deer Valley Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5350 East Deer Valley Drive have?
Some of 5350 East Deer Valley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5350 East Deer Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5350 East Deer Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 East Deer Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5350 East Deer Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5350 East Deer Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5350 East Deer Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 5350 East Deer Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 East Deer Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 East Deer Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5350 East Deer Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 5350 East Deer Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5350 East Deer Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 East Deer Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5350 East Deer Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
