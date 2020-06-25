All apartments in Phoenix
5346 West Maldonado Road

5346 West Maldonado Road · No Longer Available
Location

5346 West Maldonado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3/2 house in Laveen Crossing now available for rent. This home features tile in high traffic areas, a two car garage, a covered back patio, and a view of the adjacent green belt. Dogs acceptable with owner approval. Pet deposit is $350 per dog. Rent shown does not include rental tax (2.3%). A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing. Qualified applicants will have a credit score of 620+. No vouchers of any kind can be accepted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 West Maldonado Road have any available units?
5346 West Maldonado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5346 West Maldonado Road currently offering any rent specials?
5346 West Maldonado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 West Maldonado Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5346 West Maldonado Road is pet friendly.
Does 5346 West Maldonado Road offer parking?
Yes, 5346 West Maldonado Road offers parking.
Does 5346 West Maldonado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5346 West Maldonado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 West Maldonado Road have a pool?
No, 5346 West Maldonado Road does not have a pool.
Does 5346 West Maldonado Road have accessible units?
No, 5346 West Maldonado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 West Maldonado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5346 West Maldonado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5346 West Maldonado Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5346 West Maldonado Road does not have units with air conditioning.
