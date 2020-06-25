5346 West Maldonado Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Great 3/2 house in Laveen Crossing now available for rent. This home features tile in high traffic areas, a two car garage, a covered back patio, and a view of the adjacent green belt. Dogs acceptable with owner approval. Pet deposit is $350 per dog. Rent shown does not include rental tax (2.3%). A $200 admin fee is due at lease signing. Qualified applicants will have a credit score of 620+. No vouchers of any kind can be accepted.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.