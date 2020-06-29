All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

5346 West Encanto Boulevard

5346 West Encanto Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5346 West Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 West Encanto Boulevard have any available units?
5346 West Encanto Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5346 West Encanto Boulevard have?
Some of 5346 West Encanto Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5346 West Encanto Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5346 West Encanto Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 West Encanto Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5346 West Encanto Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5346 West Encanto Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5346 West Encanto Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5346 West Encanto Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5346 West Encanto Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 West Encanto Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5346 West Encanto Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5346 West Encanto Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5346 West Encanto Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 West Encanto Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5346 West Encanto Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

