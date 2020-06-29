5346 West Encanto Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful tile flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard with covered patio and a swimming pool that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.