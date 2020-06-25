All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5344 N 20TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5344 N 20TH Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:45 PM

5344 N 20TH Street

5344 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5344 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful fully furnished 3 bed 3 bath regular, vacation or corporate relocation rental. Best location. Very close to Biltmore shopping, Camelback and 51 Freeway access. The Arizona Biltmore Resort is minutes away too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5344 N 20TH Street have any available units?
5344 N 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5344 N 20TH Street have?
Some of 5344 N 20TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5344 N 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5344 N 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5344 N 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5344 N 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5344 N 20TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 5344 N 20TH Street offers parking.
Does 5344 N 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5344 N 20TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5344 N 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 5344 N 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5344 N 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5344 N 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5344 N 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5344 N 20TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Cortland Fillmore
601 W Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College