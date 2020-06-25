5344 N 20TH Street

Wonderful fully furnished 3 bed 3 bath regular, vacation or corporate relocation rental. Best location. Very close to Biltmore shopping, Camelback and 51 Freeway access. The Arizona Biltmore Resort is minutes away too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
