Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Welcome to your home away from home where you can walk to everything you could possibly need during your stay! This 2 bedroom/2 bath ground floor unit is full equipped with for all your needs. You can enjoy the pool, hot tub and workout room in this resort like setting. Close to fine dining, AMAZING shopping, golf and so much more! King bed in master and queen in 2nd bedroom. TVs in both bedrooms and family room. Great patio to enjoy your morning coffee or afternoon wine...come relax and refresh in comfort.