Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5332 W LYNWOOD Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5332 W LYNWOOD Street
5332 West Lynwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5332 West Lynwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
*** GREAT LOCATION *** Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home with private patio and washer/dryer hook ups , walk in pantry and assigned parking , close to freeway and shopping centers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5332 W LYNWOOD Street have any available units?
5332 W LYNWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5332 W LYNWOOD Street have?
Some of 5332 W LYNWOOD Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5332 W LYNWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
5332 W LYNWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 W LYNWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 5332 W LYNWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5332 W LYNWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 5332 W LYNWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 5332 W LYNWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 W LYNWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 W LYNWOOD Street have a pool?
No, 5332 W LYNWOOD Street does not have a pool.
Does 5332 W LYNWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 5332 W LYNWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 W LYNWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 W LYNWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
