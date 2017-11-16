Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5328 W BELLEVIEW Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5328 W BELLEVIEW Street
5328 West Belleview Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5328 West Belleview Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful community with a private patio , washer / dryer located in storage area . Minutes away from I-10 & West Gate 2 assigned parking spaces .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have any available units?
5328 W BELLEVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have?
Some of 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
5328 W BELLEVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street offers parking.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have a pool?
No, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crystal Creek
10 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College