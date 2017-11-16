All apartments in Phoenix
5328 W BELLEVIEW Street
5328 W BELLEVIEW Street

5328 West Belleview Street · No Longer Available
Location

5328 West Belleview Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful community with a private patio , washer / dryer located in storage area . Minutes away from I-10 & West Gate 2 assigned parking spaces .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have any available units?
5328 W BELLEVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have?
Some of 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
5328 W BELLEVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street offers parking.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have a pool?
No, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5328 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have units with dishwashers.
