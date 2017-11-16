Recently updated (new carpet & paint) two bedroom condo in Phoenix! Appliances included. One car garage as well. Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment. Property is professionally managed. Welcome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5326 W TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
5326 W TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 W TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 5326 W TURNEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 W TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5326 W TURNEY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.