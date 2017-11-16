All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5326 W TURNEY Avenue

5326 West Turney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5326 West Turney Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Recently updated (new carpet & paint) two bedroom condo in Phoenix! Appliances included. One car garage as well. Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment. Property is professionally managed. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5326 W TURNEY Avenue have any available units?
5326 W TURNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5326 W TURNEY Avenue have?
Some of 5326 W TURNEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5326 W TURNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5326 W TURNEY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5326 W TURNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5326 W TURNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5326 W TURNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5326 W TURNEY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5326 W TURNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5326 W TURNEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5326 W TURNEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 5326 W TURNEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5326 W TURNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5326 W TURNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5326 W TURNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5326 W TURNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
