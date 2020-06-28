All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 1 2019 at 4:15 PM

5323 North 19th Avenue

5323 North 19th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5323 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
wow! absolutely gorgeous freshly updated phoenix 2/1 condo with updated paint, custom wood flooring, like new carpeting, spacious kitchen to living room transition, private patio, storage, off street parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 North 19th Avenue have any available units?
5323 North 19th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5323 North 19th Avenue have?
Some of 5323 North 19th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 North 19th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5323 North 19th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 North 19th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5323 North 19th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5323 North 19th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5323 North 19th Avenue offers parking.
Does 5323 North 19th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5323 North 19th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 North 19th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5323 North 19th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5323 North 19th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5323 North 19th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 North 19th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5323 North 19th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
