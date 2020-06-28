5323 North 19th Avenue

Amenities

wow! absolutely gorgeous freshly updated phoenix 2/1 condo with updated paint, custom wood flooring, like new carpeting, spacious kitchen to living room transition, private patio, storage, off street parking, mountain views, near by schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.