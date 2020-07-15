Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5319 West Paso Trail
Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5319 West Paso Trail
5319 West Paso Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Phoenix
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location
5319 West Paso Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Now for Rent - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath spacious two story home. Gated Community with Pool.
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5319 West Paso Trail have any available units?
5319 West Paso Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 5319 West Paso Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5319 West Paso Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 West Paso Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5319 West Paso Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5319 West Paso Trail offer parking?
No, 5319 West Paso Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5319 West Paso Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 West Paso Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 West Paso Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5319 West Paso Trail has a pool.
Does 5319 West Paso Trail have accessible units?
No, 5319 West Paso Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 West Paso Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 West Paso Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5319 West Paso Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5319 West Paso Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
