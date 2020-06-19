5319 North 2nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous 5 bedroom custom built home ? A renters dream with over 3500 sq ft of naturally bright and open space!! Gourmet chefs kitchen with center island and breakfast bar, exquisite natural granite tops, all stainless, top of line appliances, including gas cook top and double oven, large pantry and ceiling height cabinets for kitchen space galore. Kitchen opens up to large family room with cozy electric fireplace, formal and eat in dining spaces. Huge laundry area with cabinets and counter space. Main floor master suite with separate, glassed in shower, garden tub, split double sinks with granite countertops and large walk in closet. Modern touches such as tiled walls, floors, accent windows, upgraded lighting, fans and hardware make this home super special. Iron railings lead you upstairs to open loft area perfect for play or work, as well as two bedrooms and two baths. Breezy covered back patio overlooks huge back yard with synthetic grass for easy care lifestyle, perfect for kid and adult fun alike. 3 car garage for cars and toys. Great location near all the shopping, entertainment and dining you could want!!



Available June 15th.



Call for personal showing - Delores 480.267.6126 or visit our website www.rpmpin.com



Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.