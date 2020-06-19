All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5319 North 2nd Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

5319 North 2nd Street

5319 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5319 North 2nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous 5 bedroom custom built home ? A renters dream with over 3500 sq ft of naturally bright and open space!! Gourmet chefs kitchen with center island and breakfast bar, exquisite natural granite tops, all stainless, top of line appliances, including gas cook top and double oven, large pantry and ceiling height cabinets for kitchen space galore. Kitchen opens up to large family room with cozy electric fireplace, formal and eat in dining spaces. Huge laundry area with cabinets and counter space. Main floor master suite with separate, glassed in shower, garden tub, split double sinks with granite countertops and large walk in closet. Modern touches such as tiled walls, floors, accent windows, upgraded lighting, fans and hardware make this home super special. Iron railings lead you upstairs to open loft area perfect for play or work, as well as two bedrooms and two baths. Breezy covered back patio overlooks huge back yard with synthetic grass for easy care lifestyle, perfect for kid and adult fun alike. 3 car garage for cars and toys. Great location near all the shopping, entertainment and dining you could want!!

Available June 15th.

Call for personal showing - Delores 480.267.6126 or visit our website www.rpmpin.com

Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 North 2nd Street have any available units?
5319 North 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5319 North 2nd Street have?
Some of 5319 North 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 North 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
5319 North 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 North 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 5319 North 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5319 North 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 5319 North 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 5319 North 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 North 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 North 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 5319 North 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 5319 North 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 5319 North 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 North 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 North 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
