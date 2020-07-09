2 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 story townhouse. Main floor is tile. Washer/dryer hook up in the storage shed. Nice private courtyard. South side of the complex away from the hustle and bustle. Call for pets! No cats please.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5308 W. Belleview St. have?
Some of 5308 W. Belleview St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 W. Belleview St. currently offering any rent specials?
5308 W. Belleview St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 W. Belleview St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 W. Belleview St. is pet friendly.
Does 5308 W. Belleview St. offer parking?
No, 5308 W. Belleview St. does not offer parking.
Does 5308 W. Belleview St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 W. Belleview St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 W. Belleview St. have a pool?
Yes, 5308 W. Belleview St. has a pool.
Does 5308 W. Belleview St. have accessible units?
No, 5308 W. Belleview St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 W. Belleview St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 W. Belleview St. has units with dishwashers.
