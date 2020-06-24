530 East Mariposa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Bonfire at Midtown is a recently renovated, modern community in Central Phoenix. It's a short walk to the light rail, grocery stores, top rated entertainment, and restaurants. Conveniently located near 4 major freeways. These well maintained apartments spacious floor-plans with wood-style flooring, neutral counter tops, gas stoves, retro lighting and much more. On site laundry facility.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



***Amenities may be included: CABLE/WIFI for $25.00 & Water for $30.00



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.