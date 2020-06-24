All apartments in Phoenix
530 East Mariposa Street
530 East Mariposa Street

530 East Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 East Mariposa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Saint Francis

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Bonfire at Midtown is a recently renovated, modern community in Central Phoenix. It's a short walk to the light rail, grocery stores, top rated entertainment, and restaurants. Conveniently located near 4 major freeways. These well maintained apartments spacious floor-plans with wood-style flooring, neutral counter tops, gas stoves, retro lighting and much more. On site laundry facility.
Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

***Amenities may be included: CABLE/WIFI for $25.00 & Water for $30.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 East Mariposa Street have any available units?
530 East Mariposa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 East Mariposa Street have?
Some of 530 East Mariposa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 East Mariposa Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 East Mariposa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 East Mariposa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 East Mariposa Street is pet friendly.
Does 530 East Mariposa Street offer parking?
No, 530 East Mariposa Street does not offer parking.
Does 530 East Mariposa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 East Mariposa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 East Mariposa Street have a pool?
No, 530 East Mariposa Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 East Mariposa Street have accessible units?
No, 530 East Mariposa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 East Mariposa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 East Mariposa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
