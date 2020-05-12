530 E PIERSON Street

Amenities

**TWO WEEKS FREE on 2nd month** Remodeled one bedroom, one bath in the desired area of 7th St. & Camelback - Central Phoenix! Single level, vinyl flooring throughout. Stack-able washer and dryer included! New stainless steel kitchen appliance package, new cabinets, quartz counters, bathroom vanity and tub tile surround! Ceiling fans in every room and lots of closet space. Spacious and beautiful. Won't last long, view today! Tenant responsible for electric and $50 flat rate water. Small pets on approval, $250.00 non-refundable pet fee; max one dog, cats okay. Outside storage and private back yard. Covered parking coming soon. 1.5% Admin fee and city rental tax to be added monthly. Tenant/Agent to verify all facts & schools. Renters Insurance Required