Phoenix, AZ
530 E PIERSON Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:01 AM

530 E PIERSON Street

530 East Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

530 East Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Saint Francis

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**TWO WEEKS FREE on 2nd month** Remodeled one bedroom, one bath in the desired area of 7th St. & Camelback - Central Phoenix! Single level, vinyl flooring throughout. Stack-able washer and dryer included! New stainless steel kitchen appliance package, new cabinets, quartz counters, bathroom vanity and tub tile surround! Ceiling fans in every room and lots of closet space. Spacious and beautiful. Won't last long, view today! Tenant responsible for electric and $50 flat rate water. Small pets on approval, $250.00 non-refundable pet fee; max one dog, cats okay. Outside storage and private back yard. Covered parking coming soon. 1.5% Admin fee and city rental tax to be added monthly. Tenant/Agent to verify all facts & schools. Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 E PIERSON Street have any available units?
530 E PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 E PIERSON Street have?
Some of 530 E PIERSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 E PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
530 E PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 E PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 530 E PIERSON Street is pet friendly.
Does 530 E PIERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 530 E PIERSON Street offers parking.
Does 530 E PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 E PIERSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 E PIERSON Street have a pool?
No, 530 E PIERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 530 E PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 530 E PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 530 E PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 E PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.

