Phoenix, AZ
529 E Utopia Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:30 AM

529 E Utopia Road

529 East Utopia Road · No Longer Available
Location

529 East Utopia Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
No Application Fees! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Phoenix home with Arizona room and private front courtyard. This home includes ceiling fans in each room, upgraded window blinds throughout and vaulted ceiling in living room and master bedroom. Kitchen features refinished cabinets, tile flooring, pantry, side by side refrigerator, ceramic top range and dishwasher. Master suite located on the first floor includes vaulted ceiling, large walk-in closet and dual vanity. Private front courtyard with paver patio, backyard with screened Arizona room with ceiling fans, paver patio area, fruit trees and turf for easy maintenance. Quick access to the Loop 101 and I-17, near Lookout Mountain Preserve and lots of shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 E Utopia Road have any available units?
529 E Utopia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 E Utopia Road have?
Some of 529 E Utopia Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 E Utopia Road currently offering any rent specials?
529 E Utopia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 E Utopia Road pet-friendly?
No, 529 E Utopia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 529 E Utopia Road offer parking?
Yes, 529 E Utopia Road offers parking.
Does 529 E Utopia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 E Utopia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 E Utopia Road have a pool?
No, 529 E Utopia Road does not have a pool.
Does 529 E Utopia Road have accessible units?
No, 529 E Utopia Road does not have accessible units.
Does 529 E Utopia Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 E Utopia Road has units with dishwashers.
