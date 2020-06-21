All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

526 W Culver St

526 West Culver Street · (480) 619-2792
Location

526 West Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 526 W Culver St · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ONE MONTH FREE! Gorgeous apartment located in the Roosevelt Historic District! Updated interior features a great open floor plan comprised of soaring ceilings, built-in closet with a Murphy bed that gives plenty of space, wood flooring, and modern bath with glass wall in shower. Unit also offers an elegant kitchenette boasting stainless steel appliances and cabinetry space. You'll love the mini split that cools all the home (great for those hot Arizona days) and the neutral paint throughout that gives a bright feel & makes for an easy care! Walking distance to Roosevelt Arts District, First Fridays & nightlife. This move-in ready beauty won't last! Book your appointment today! Please call 480.619.2792 ext 1

(RLNE5849411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 W Culver St have any available units?
526 W Culver St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 526 W Culver St currently offering any rent specials?
526 W Culver St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 W Culver St pet-friendly?
No, 526 W Culver St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 526 W Culver St offer parking?
No, 526 W Culver St does not offer parking.
Does 526 W Culver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 W Culver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 W Culver St have a pool?
No, 526 W Culver St does not have a pool.
Does 526 W Culver St have accessible units?
No, 526 W Culver St does not have accessible units.
Does 526 W Culver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 W Culver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 W Culver St have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 W Culver St does not have units with air conditioning.
