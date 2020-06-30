All apartments in Phoenix
526 E PIERSON Street

526 East Pierson Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 East Pierson Street, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Saint Francis

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**TWO WEEKS FREE** Remodeled one bedroom, one bath in Central Phoenix! Single level, vinyl flooring/tile throughout. Stack-able washer and dryer! New stainless steel kitchen appliance package, new cabinets, granite counters, bathroom vanity and tub tile surround! Ceiling fans in every room, lots of closet space, a private back yard & outdoor storage! Absolutely spacious and beautiful. Covered parking and landscape coming soon. Tenant responsible for electric, gas and $50 flat rate water. Pets on approval under 35 lbs. $250.00 non-refundable pet fee; max one dog, cats okay. 1.5% A.S. Fee and city rental tax to be added monthly. Tenant to verify all facts and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 E PIERSON Street have any available units?
526 E PIERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 E PIERSON Street have?
Some of 526 E PIERSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 E PIERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
526 E PIERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 E PIERSON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 E PIERSON Street is pet friendly.
Does 526 E PIERSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 526 E PIERSON Street offers parking.
Does 526 E PIERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 E PIERSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 E PIERSON Street have a pool?
No, 526 E PIERSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 526 E PIERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 526 E PIERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 526 E PIERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 E PIERSON Street has units with dishwashers.

