526 E PIERSON Street

Amenities
**TWO WEEKS FREE** Remodeled one bedroom, one bath in Central Phoenix! Single level, vinyl flooring/tile throughout. Stack-able washer and dryer! New stainless steel kitchen appliance package, new cabinets, granite counters, bathroom vanity and tub tile surround! Ceiling fans in every room, lots of closet space, a private back yard & outdoor storage! Absolutely spacious and beautiful. Covered parking and landscape coming soon. Tenant responsible for electric, gas and $50 flat rate water. Pets on approval under 35 lbs. $250.00 non-refundable pet fee; max one dog, cats okay. 1.5% A.S. Fee and city rental tax to be added monthly. Tenant to verify all facts and schools.