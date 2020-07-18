All apartments in Phoenix
5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:56 AM

5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216

5249 East Shea Boulevard · (520) 333-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5249 East Shea Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Shea 216 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
North Scottsdale...fully upgraded and spacious 2BR/2Bath in the beautifully kept La Camarilla Villas on Shea. Set back against and accessible to the Green Belt featuring Mountain Views direct from the covered patio and master suite. Updated granite throughout, fixtures, and flooring. Vaulted ceilings with spacious living area. This unit includes refrigerator and washer/dryer, covered parking, heated pool, and spa. Located minuted to the 101 and 51 freeways---and walking distance to shopping, golf, and tennis

(RLNE4212080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 have any available units?
5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 have?
Some of 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 currently offering any rent specials?
5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 is pet friendly.
Does 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 offer parking?
Yes, 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 offers parking.
Does 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 have a pool?
Yes, 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 has a pool.
Does 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 have accessible units?
No, 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216 has units with dishwashers.
