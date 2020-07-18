5249 E Shea Blvd Unit 216

Amenities
North Scottsdale...fully upgraded and spacious 2BR/2Bath in the beautifully kept La Camarilla Villas on Shea. Set back against and accessible to the Green Belt featuring Mountain Views direct from the covered patio and master suite. Updated granite throughout, fixtures, and flooring. Vaulted ceilings with spacious living area. This unit includes refrigerator and washer/dryer, covered parking, heated pool, and spa. Located minuted to the 101 and 51 freeways---and walking distance to shopping, golf, and tennis
(RLNE4212080)