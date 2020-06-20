Check out this nice single level condo that has been remodeled. New flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances including full size washer and dryer, new lighting and freshly painted. Home does come with a private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5239 N 17th Avenue have any available units?
5239 N 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5239 N 17th Avenue have?
Some of 5239 N 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 N 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5239 N 17th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.