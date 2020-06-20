All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

5239 N 17th Avenue

5239 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5239 North 17th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Check out this nice single level condo that has been remodeled. New flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances including full size washer and dryer, new lighting and freshly painted. Home does come with a private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5239 N 17th Avenue have any available units?
5239 N 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5239 N 17th Avenue have?
Some of 5239 N 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5239 N 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5239 N 17th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5239 N 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5239 N 17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5239 N 17th Avenue offer parking?
No, 5239 N 17th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5239 N 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5239 N 17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5239 N 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 5239 N 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5239 N 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5239 N 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5239 N 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5239 N 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
