Home
Phoenix, AZ
5238 E BECK Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5238 E BECK Lane
5238 East Beck Lane
No Longer Available
Location
5238 East Beck Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
HOME JUST PAINTED INSIDE & OUT. HOME IS VERY SPACIOUS AND VERY CLEAN. LANDSCAPE BEING UPDATED. GREAT AREA, SCHOOLS AND NEIGHBORS. ****LET'S DO IT****
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5238 E BECK Lane have any available units?
5238 E BECK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5238 E BECK Lane have?
Some of 5238 E BECK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5238 E BECK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5238 E BECK Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5238 E BECK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5238 E BECK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5238 E BECK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5238 E BECK Lane does offer parking.
Does 5238 E BECK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5238 E BECK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5238 E BECK Lane have a pool?
No, 5238 E BECK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5238 E BECK Lane have accessible units?
No, 5238 E BECK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5238 E BECK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5238 E BECK Lane has units with dishwashers.
