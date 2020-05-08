5238 E BECK Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

HOME JUST PAINTED INSIDE & OUT. HOME IS VERY SPACIOUS AND VERY CLEAN. LANDSCAPE BEING UPDATED. GREAT AREA, SCHOOLS AND NEIGHBORS. ****LET'S DO IT****