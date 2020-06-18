5234 N 16TH Court

Amenities
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL** FEB. 2020 RENT @ 1545+TAX~This TownHome in-the-heart-of PHOENIX is walking distance to/from Light-Rail & just 10-minutes to downtown/Central-Avenue **SUPERB-Location** w/Over 1800 sq. ft., Greatroom floor-plan~ALL-tile 1st floor~BRAND-NEW STAINLESS STEEL appliances~HUGE Master bd upstairs w/on-suite & walk-out~2 more bedrooms upstairs w/full bath & laundry + loft-niche~2 car-garage-extended~PRIVATE-lot w/common-area adjacent & FENCED-backyard~ALL in GATED Community, RESORT-STYLE w/Community-pool~10+++