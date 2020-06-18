All apartments in Phoenix
5234 N 16TH Court

5234 North 16th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5234 North 16th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL** FEB. 2020 RENT @ 1545+TAX~This TownHome in-the-heart-of PHOENIX is walking distance to/from Light-Rail & just 10-minutes to downtown/Central-Avenue **SUPERB-Location** w/Over 1800 sq. ft., Greatroom floor-plan~ALL-tile 1st floor~BRAND-NEW STAINLESS STEEL appliances~HUGE Master bd upstairs w/on-suite & walk-out~2 more bedrooms upstairs w/full bath & laundry + loft-niche~2 car-garage-extended~PRIVATE-lot w/common-area adjacent & FENCED-backyard~ALL in GATED Community, RESORT-STYLE w/Community-pool~10+++

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5234 N 16TH Court have any available units?
5234 N 16TH Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5234 N 16TH Court have?
Some of 5234 N 16TH Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5234 N 16TH Court currently offering any rent specials?
5234 N 16TH Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5234 N 16TH Court pet-friendly?
No, 5234 N 16TH Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5234 N 16TH Court offer parking?
Yes, 5234 N 16TH Court does offer parking.
Does 5234 N 16TH Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5234 N 16TH Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5234 N 16TH Court have a pool?
Yes, 5234 N 16TH Court has a pool.
Does 5234 N 16TH Court have accessible units?
No, 5234 N 16TH Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5234 N 16TH Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5234 N 16TH Court has units with dishwashers.
