Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5231 W HACKAMORE Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5231 W HACKAMORE Drive
5231 West Hackamore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5231 West Hackamore Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME IN HIGHLY DESIRED STETSON VALLEY. HOME IS IN PRISTINE CONDITION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive have any available units?
5231 W HACKAMORE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive have?
Some of 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5231 W HACKAMORE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive offers parking.
Does 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive have a pool?
No, 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive have accessible units?
No, 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5231 W HACKAMORE Drive has units with dishwashers.
