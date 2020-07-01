All apartments in Phoenix
5228 West Leodra Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:26 PM

5228 West Leodra Lane

5228 West Leodra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5228 West Leodra Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely stunning laveen 4/2 fully furnished house with custom tile flooring, like new carpeting, updated paint through out, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters with expansive living room transition flow, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, premium over sized lot, 2 car garage, nearby schools, mountain views, great locations and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 West Leodra Lane have any available units?
5228 West Leodra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5228 West Leodra Lane have?
Some of 5228 West Leodra Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 West Leodra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5228 West Leodra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 West Leodra Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5228 West Leodra Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5228 West Leodra Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5228 West Leodra Lane offers parking.
Does 5228 West Leodra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5228 West Leodra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 West Leodra Lane have a pool?
No, 5228 West Leodra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5228 West Leodra Lane have accessible units?
No, 5228 West Leodra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 West Leodra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5228 West Leodra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

