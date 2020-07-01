5228 West Leodra Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely stunning laveen 4/2 fully furnished house with custom tile flooring, like new carpeting, updated paint through out, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters with expansive living room transition flow, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, premium over sized lot, 2 car garage, nearby schools, mountain views, great locations and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.