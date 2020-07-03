All apartments in Phoenix
5220 S 16th Plaza
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:35 PM

5220 S 16th Plaza

5220 South 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5220 South 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Step on In to this AMAZING Home with Space for Everyone including the Mother-In-Law or Roommate. Mother in law suite Features a Full Kitchen, Living Area and Bedroom, Separate Entry from Garage and Side Yard! The Main Living Area Opens into a Fully Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Double Oven. Upstairs you will Find the Large Master Bedroom with a Beautiful Master Bath containing Double Sinks and Walk-in Shower. The other Two Bedrooms and Laundry rooms is also on the Second Level. The main area Washer and Dryer Included! Great Low Maintenance Backyard with Covered Patio, Pavers and Artificial Grass. GATED Community with Beautiful Landscaping, Kids Play Area and Basketball Court. Owner is also Including Pest Control Services. Pets Welcome with Owner Approval and a $300 Non Refundable Deposit. This Home is Rented through Renters Warehouse please check out website for Full Listing Details and Video Walkthrough! Rent is $2200 + 4% Tax Security Deposit $2200 Admin Fee $150 Application Fee $55/adult Pets Please Call Kristi to schedule a showing: 320-267-1943

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 S 16th Plaza have any available units?
5220 S 16th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 S 16th Plaza have?
Some of 5220 S 16th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 S 16th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
5220 S 16th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 S 16th Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 5220 S 16th Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 5220 S 16th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 5220 S 16th Plaza offers parking.
Does 5220 S 16th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5220 S 16th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 S 16th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 5220 S 16th Plaza has a pool.
Does 5220 S 16th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 5220 S 16th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 S 16th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 S 16th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
