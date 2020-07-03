5220 S 16th Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court elevator parking pool garage

AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Step on In to this AMAZING Home with Space for Everyone including the Mother-In-Law or Roommate. Mother in law suite Features a Full Kitchen, Living Area and Bedroom, Separate Entry from Garage and Side Yard! The Main Living Area Opens into a Fully Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Double Oven. Upstairs you will Find the Large Master Bedroom with a Beautiful Master Bath containing Double Sinks and Walk-in Shower. The other Two Bedrooms and Laundry rooms is also on the Second Level. The main area Washer and Dryer Included! Great Low Maintenance Backyard with Covered Patio, Pavers and Artificial Grass. GATED Community with Beautiful Landscaping, Kids Play Area and Basketball Court. Owner is also Including Pest Control Services. Pets Welcome with Owner Approval and a $300 Non Refundable Deposit. This Home is Rented through Renters Warehouse please check out website for Full Listing Details and Video Walkthrough! Rent is $2200 + 4% Tax Security Deposit $2200 Admin Fee $150 Application Fee $55/adult Pets Please Call Kristi to schedule a showing: 320-267-1943