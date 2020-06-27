5220 East Tamblo Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Ahwatukee
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perfectly updated and super cute 2 bed 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. highly desirable location with top rated school district. has a wonderful community pool as well. home is also for sale . owner agent with fast answers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5220 E TAMBLO Drive have any available units?
5220 E TAMBLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 E TAMBLO Drive have?
Some of 5220 E TAMBLO Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 E TAMBLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5220 E TAMBLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.