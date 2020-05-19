522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone

Amenities
REMODELED 1 Bed 1 Bath HOUSE & All Utilities Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - New Remolded Kitchen, New windows, New bathroom, New AC Units.
Cross Street: Cave Creek Rd & Hatcher Rd: Directions: North on 7th St, West on Purdue Ave to Property.
Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090
Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5440098)