Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone

522 E Purdue Ave · No Longer Available
Location

522 E Purdue Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REMODELED 1 Bed 1 Bath HOUSE & All Utilities Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - New Remolded Kitchen, New windows, New bathroom, New AC Units.

Cross Street: Cave Creek Rd & Hatcher Rd: Directions: North on 7th St, West on Purdue Ave to Property.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5440098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone have any available units?
522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone currently offering any rent specials?
522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone pet-friendly?
No, 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone offer parking?
No, 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone does not offer parking.
Does 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone have a pool?
No, 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone does not have a pool.
Does 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone have accessible units?
No, 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone does not have accessible units.
Does 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 522 E Purdue Ave #3 - Stand Alone has units with air conditioning.

