Phoenix, AZ
5216 S 16TH Place
Last updated June 11 2019 at 11:04 AM

5216 S 16TH Place

5216 South 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5216 South 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You've found the perfect home! 3 beds 2.5 baths with a complete mother-in-law suite. This property is a new build and ready to move in. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, upgraded maple cabinetry with plenty of storage space, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, island, and breakfast bar. Tile flooring throughout the main living & walking areas which makes it easy to clean and pet friendly. All of the rooms have walk in closets. Landscaping is done in front & backyard with automatic drip system installed and beautiful desert plants. There are also trails for hiking and paved trails for biking close to the property which will take you all the way to Tempe downtown and South Mountian. The property is located less than 10 minutes/4 miles drive away from downtown Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 S 16TH Place have any available units?
5216 S 16TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 S 16TH Place have?
Some of 5216 S 16TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 S 16TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5216 S 16TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 S 16TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5216 S 16TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 5216 S 16TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5216 S 16TH Place offers parking.
Does 5216 S 16TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 S 16TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 S 16TH Place have a pool?
No, 5216 S 16TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5216 S 16TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5216 S 16TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 S 16TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5216 S 16TH Place has units with dishwashers.
