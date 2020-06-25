5216 S 16TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You've found the perfect home! 3 beds 2.5 baths with a complete mother-in-law suite. This property is a new build and ready to move in. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, upgraded maple cabinetry with plenty of storage space, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, island, and breakfast bar. Tile flooring throughout the main living & walking areas which makes it easy to clean and pet friendly. All of the rooms have walk in closets. Landscaping is done in front & backyard with automatic drip system installed and beautiful desert plants. There are also trails for hiking and paved trails for biking close to the property which will take you all the way to Tempe downtown and South Mountian. The property is located less than 10 minutes/4 miles drive away from downtown Phoenix.