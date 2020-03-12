All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:23 PM

5213 N 24TH Street

5213 North 24th Street · (602) 370-3465
Location

5213 North 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! (January-April $3,195)(May, October - December $2,250)(June - September $1,745) Fully furnished, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom. Vacation rental price includes all utilities, internet & cable. Excellent ground floor unit just down from swimming pool, next door to Biltmore Fashion Park with restaurants, theaters, shopping, adjacent to Biltmore Golf course and close to 51 freeway and airport. Development has pool, heated spa, tennis courts, workout facility and guard gated entry. Assistive pets only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5213 N 24TH Street have any available units?
5213 N 24TH Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5213 N 24TH Street have?
Some of 5213 N 24TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5213 N 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5213 N 24TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5213 N 24TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5213 N 24TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 5213 N 24TH Street offer parking?
No, 5213 N 24TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5213 N 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5213 N 24TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5213 N 24TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5213 N 24TH Street has a pool.
Does 5213 N 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5213 N 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5213 N 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5213 N 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
