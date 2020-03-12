5213 N 24TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room tennis court

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS LEASED! (January-April $3,195)(May, October - December $2,250)(June - September $1,745) Fully furnished, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom. Vacation rental price includes all utilities, internet & cable. Excellent ground floor unit just down from swimming pool, next door to Biltmore Fashion Park with restaurants, theaters, shopping, adjacent to Biltmore Golf course and close to 51 freeway and airport. Development has pool, heated spa, tennis courts, workout facility and guard gated entry. Assistive pets only.