Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road

5212 West Shumway Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

5212 West Shumway Farm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
This freshly painted home in Laveen Crossing! All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. Downstairs you'll find a formal living room, spacious family room, 1/2 bath, laundry room (washer/ dryer included) and a sizable kitchen with tons of cabinet space, a walk-in pantry, center island, and black appliances. The backyard is an entertainers dream featuring paver laid hard scape, a fire pit, citrus trees, and a cozy covered patio. Conveniently located just 2 doors down from the community play area, this home truly has it all! *Rent includes landscape service every 3 weeks*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road have any available units?
5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road have?
Some of 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road currently offering any rent specials?
5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road pet-friendly?
No, 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road offer parking?
No, 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road does not offer parking.
Does 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road have a pool?
No, 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road does not have a pool.
Does 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road have accessible units?
No, 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5212 W SHUMWAY FARM Road has units with dishwashers.
