Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 4 plex with updated kitchens, all custom stained concrete flooring, carport parking, storage, onsite laundry, private backyards, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*