All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5207 N 42ND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5207 N 42ND Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM

5207 N 42ND Drive

5207 North 42nd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5207 North 42nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Very clean 3 bedroom 1 bath 2 story condo with newer tile flooring downstairs and good size bedrooms upstairs -- unit is clean and ready to move in -- large community pool and 2 assigned parking spots**Location near schools, shopping and Freeway**Eat in kitchen opens to large living area and features all kitchen appliances and large walk in pantry** Private storage and private laundry room ***Income Requirement is minimum of $3500 a month**The lower the credit score the higher the income needs to be**$100 Tenant Administration fee due as part of move in**No section 8 and no smoking in unit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 N 42ND Drive have any available units?
5207 N 42ND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5207 N 42ND Drive have?
Some of 5207 N 42ND Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 N 42ND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5207 N 42ND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 N 42ND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5207 N 42ND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5207 N 42ND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5207 N 42ND Drive offers parking.
Does 5207 N 42ND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 N 42ND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 N 42ND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5207 N 42ND Drive has a pool.
Does 5207 N 42ND Drive have accessible units?
No, 5207 N 42ND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 N 42ND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 N 42ND Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Ryan
188 E Jefferson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College