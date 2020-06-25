Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5206 W Illini
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5206 W Illini
5206 West Illini Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5206 West Illini Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5206 W Illini have any available units?
5206 W Illini doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 5206 W Illini currently offering any rent specials?
5206 W Illini is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5206 W Illini pet-friendly?
No, 5206 W Illini is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5206 W Illini offer parking?
No, 5206 W Illini does not offer parking.
Does 5206 W Illini have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5206 W Illini does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5206 W Illini have a pool?
No, 5206 W Illini does not have a pool.
Does 5206 W Illini have accessible units?
No, 5206 W Illini does not have accessible units.
Does 5206 W Illini have units with dishwashers?
No, 5206 W Illini does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5206 W Illini have units with air conditioning?
No, 5206 W Illini does not have units with air conditioning.
