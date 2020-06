Amenities

pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly pool

5203 E. Half Moon Dr. Available 03/13/20 AFFORDABLE AHWATUKEE HOME SOON TO BE AVAILABLE! - EXCELLENT VALUE IN AHWATUKEE, SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/NEW PAINT AND NEW CARPET, BLINDS, TOILETS, NO NEIGHBORS ON WEST SIDE AND BEHIND HOME. COMMUNITY POOL, CLOSE TO I10, VERY CUTE, MORE PICTURES COMING SOON, AVAILABLE ON/BEFORE 3/13/20.



Fees:

Lease Preparation - $195

Monthly Lease Administrative - 1%

Monthly Sales Tax - 2.3%

Pet Approval ( if applicable) - $150/per

Pet Deposit (refundable) - $200/per



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5612940)