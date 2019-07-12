All apartments in Phoenix
5201 East Cambridge Avenue

Location

5201 East Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 1st and receive December Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. November 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,487 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 East Cambridge Avenue have any available units?
5201 East Cambridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 East Cambridge Avenue have?
Some of 5201 East Cambridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 East Cambridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5201 East Cambridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 East Cambridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 East Cambridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5201 East Cambridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5201 East Cambridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 5201 East Cambridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 East Cambridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 East Cambridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 5201 East Cambridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5201 East Cambridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5201 East Cambridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 East Cambridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 East Cambridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

