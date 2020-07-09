Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
519 E CREOSOTE Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:38 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
519 E CREOSOTE Drive
519 East Creosote Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
519 East Creosote Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Brand new home at the foot of the Sonoran Mountain Preserve. Finished in 2020 this home boasts of large great room, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, den/game room and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 519 E CREOSOTE Drive have any available units?
519 E CREOSOTE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 519 E CREOSOTE Drive have?
Some of 519 E CREOSOTE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 519 E CREOSOTE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
519 E CREOSOTE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 E CREOSOTE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 519 E CREOSOTE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 519 E CREOSOTE Drive offer parking?
No, 519 E CREOSOTE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 519 E CREOSOTE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 E CREOSOTE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 E CREOSOTE Drive have a pool?
No, 519 E CREOSOTE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 519 E CREOSOTE Drive have accessible units?
No, 519 E CREOSOTE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 519 E CREOSOTE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 E CREOSOTE Drive has units with dishwashers.
