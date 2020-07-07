518 E ROANOKE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Modern 1 bed/1 bath home that has been completely remodeled. Enter & find fresh two-tone paint, tile floors t/o, ceiling fans, & a clean, open floor plan. The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with newer stainless steel appliances, decorative backsplash & beautiful quartz countertops! The full bath includes upgraded countertops & tile. Washer/dryer included & fenced in private patio. The grounds feature beautiful green grassy areas & mature trees. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, downtown Phoenix, parks, the 51, and I10 freeways. Rent includes water/sewer/trash. In addition to rent, there will be a required $20/month fee for quality air filters to be conveniently sent to your door. Carport space available for $25/month. Storage room available for $25/month.