Phoenix, AZ
518 E ROANOKE Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

518 E ROANOKE Avenue

518 East Roanoke Avenue · (623) 688-5844 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

518 East Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Alvarado

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Modern 1 bed/1 bath home that has been completely remodeled. Enter & find fresh two-tone paint, tile floors t/o, ceiling fans, & a clean, open floor plan. The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with newer stainless steel appliances, decorative backsplash & beautiful quartz countertops! The full bath includes upgraded countertops & tile. Washer/dryer included & fenced in private patio. The grounds feature beautiful green grassy areas & mature trees. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, downtown Phoenix, parks, the 51, and I10 freeways. Rent includes water/sewer/trash. In addition to rent, there will be a required $20/month fee for quality air filters to be conveniently sent to your door. Carport space available for $25/month. Storage room available for $25/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 E ROANOKE Avenue have any available units?
518 E ROANOKE Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 E ROANOKE Avenue have?
Some of 518 E ROANOKE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 E ROANOKE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
518 E ROANOKE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 E ROANOKE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 518 E ROANOKE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 518 E ROANOKE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 518 E ROANOKE Avenue offers parking.
Does 518 E ROANOKE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 E ROANOKE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 E ROANOKE Avenue have a pool?
No, 518 E ROANOKE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 518 E ROANOKE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 518 E ROANOKE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 518 E ROANOKE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 E ROANOKE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
