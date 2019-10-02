All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive
515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive

515 East Tam O Shanter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

515 East Tam O Shanter Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Highly desirable rental! Private front entry courtyard, crown molding everywhere, newer dual pane windows & doors. Newer appliances, newer cabinets, newer counters in baths. Newer toilets, faucets, flooring, neutral over-sized tile, fireplace in this open great room floor plan. Incredible back yard with 2 huge covered patios, gorgeous landscaping, paver patios and walk-ways + citrus trees, and privacy + 2-car garage with built-in cabinetry on both sides + workbench! Plus community pool and huge community green area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive have any available units?
515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive have?
Some of 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive offers parking.
Does 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive has a pool.
Does 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
