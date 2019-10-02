515 E TAM OSHANTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Highly desirable rental! Private front entry courtyard, crown molding everywhere, newer dual pane windows & doors. Newer appliances, newer cabinets, newer counters in baths. Newer toilets, faucets, flooring, neutral over-sized tile, fireplace in this open great room floor plan. Incredible back yard with 2 huge covered patios, gorgeous landscaping, paver patios and walk-ways + citrus trees, and privacy + 2-car garage with built-in cabinetry on both sides + workbench! Plus community pool and huge community green area.