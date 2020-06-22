GREAT BILTMORE NEIGHBORHOOD! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL CORIAN COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL SINK. UPDATED BATHS AND PLUMBING. ALL TILE FLOORING. ARIZONA ROOM AND 2' MINI BLINDS THROUGHOUT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND LIGHT RAIL SYSTEM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5142 N 18TH Place have any available units?
5142 N 18TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5142 N 18TH Place have?
Some of 5142 N 18TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5142 N 18TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5142 N 18TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.