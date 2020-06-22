All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5142 N 18TH Place

5142 North 18th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5142 North 18th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GREAT BILTMORE NEIGHBORHOOD! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL CORIAN COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL SINK. UPDATED BATHS AND PLUMBING. ALL TILE FLOORING. ARIZONA ROOM AND 2' MINI BLINDS THROUGHOUT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND LIGHT RAIL SYSTEM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5142 N 18TH Place have any available units?
5142 N 18TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5142 N 18TH Place have?
Some of 5142 N 18TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5142 N 18TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5142 N 18TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 N 18TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5142 N 18TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5142 N 18TH Place offer parking?
No, 5142 N 18TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 5142 N 18TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5142 N 18TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 N 18TH Place have a pool?
No, 5142 N 18TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5142 N 18TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5142 N 18TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 N 18TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5142 N 18TH Place has units with dishwashers.
