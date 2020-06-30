Rent Calculator
513 W. Sequoia Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
513 W. Sequoia Dr
513 West Sequoia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
513 West Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE FAMILY HOME - CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND THE 101 FREEWAY!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5609456)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have any available units?
513 W. Sequoia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 513 W. Sequoia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
513 W. Sequoia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 W. Sequoia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 513 W. Sequoia Dr offers parking.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have a pool?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have accessible units?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
