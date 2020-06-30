All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 513 W. Sequoia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
513 W. Sequoia Dr
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

513 W. Sequoia Dr

513 West Sequoia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

513 West Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NICE FAMILY HOME - CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND THE 101 FREEWAY!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have any available units?
513 W. Sequoia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 513 W. Sequoia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
513 W. Sequoia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 W. Sequoia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 513 W. Sequoia Dr offers parking.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have a pool?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have accessible units?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 W. Sequoia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 W. Sequoia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College