513 N 40th Ave #3

2 Bed 1 Bath Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Located about ten miles west of Downtown Phoenix, Estrella offers residents a suburban atmosphere within minutes of a wide variety of amenities. Estrella offers plenty of shopping options at the Tuscano Towne Center and the nearby Desert Sky Mall in addition to numerous dining opportunities along West Van Buren Street.



Bordering the Salt River, Estrella provides ample possibilities for outdoor recreation, with convenience to Cesar Chavez Park, South Mountain Park, and Estrella Mountain Regional Park. Estrella is also just a short drive away from major attractions like the Arizona State Fair, Ak-Chin Pavilion, and ISM Raceway. Quick access to I-10 and I-17 puts Estrella within close proximity to much of the Greater Phoenix area.



Cross Streets: Van Buren & 43rd Ave



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



No Pets Allowed



