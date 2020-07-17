All apartments in Phoenix
513 N 40th Ave #3

513 North 40th Avenue · (602) 512-8300
Location

513 North 40th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 513 N 40th Ave #3 · Avail. now

$1,232

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath Water, Sewer & Trash Included Sec 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Located about ten miles west of Downtown Phoenix, Estrella offers residents a suburban atmosphere within minutes of a wide variety of amenities. Estrella offers plenty of shopping options at the Tuscano Towne Center and the nearby Desert Sky Mall in addition to numerous dining opportunities along West Van Buren Street.

Bordering the Salt River, Estrella provides ample possibilities for outdoor recreation, with convenience to Cesar Chavez Park, South Mountain Park, and Estrella Mountain Regional Park. Estrella is also just a short drive away from major attractions like the Arizona State Fair, Ak-Chin Pavilion, and ISM Raceway. Quick access to I-10 and I-17 puts Estrella within close proximity to much of the Greater Phoenix area.

Cross Streets: Van Buren & 43rd Ave

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 N 40th Ave #3 have any available units?
513 N 40th Ave #3 has a unit available for $1,232 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 513 N 40th Ave #3 currently offering any rent specials?
513 N 40th Ave #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 N 40th Ave #3 pet-friendly?
No, 513 N 40th Ave #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 513 N 40th Ave #3 offer parking?
No, 513 N 40th Ave #3 does not offer parking.
Does 513 N 40th Ave #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 N 40th Ave #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 N 40th Ave #3 have a pool?
No, 513 N 40th Ave #3 does not have a pool.
Does 513 N 40th Ave #3 have accessible units?
No, 513 N 40th Ave #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 513 N 40th Ave #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 N 40th Ave #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 N 40th Ave #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 N 40th Ave #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
