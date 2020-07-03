Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 27 2019 at 9:36 AM
5124 s 6th st
5124 South 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5124 South 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1641; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1600.00; IMRID18517
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5124 s 6th st have any available units?
5124 s 6th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5124 s 6th st have?
Some of 5124 s 6th st's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5124 s 6th st currently offering any rent specials?
5124 s 6th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 s 6th st pet-friendly?
No, 5124 s 6th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5124 s 6th st offer parking?
Yes, 5124 s 6th st offers parking.
Does 5124 s 6th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 s 6th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 s 6th st have a pool?
No, 5124 s 6th st does not have a pool.
Does 5124 s 6th st have accessible units?
No, 5124 s 6th st does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 s 6th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 s 6th st has units with dishwashers.
