All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5124 s 6th st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5124 s 6th st
Last updated December 27 2019 at 9:36 AM

5124 s 6th st

5124 South 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5124 South 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 1641; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1600.00; IMRID18517

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 s 6th st have any available units?
5124 s 6th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 s 6th st have?
Some of 5124 s 6th st's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 s 6th st currently offering any rent specials?
5124 s 6th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 s 6th st pet-friendly?
No, 5124 s 6th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5124 s 6th st offer parking?
Yes, 5124 s 6th st offers parking.
Does 5124 s 6th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 s 6th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 s 6th st have a pool?
No, 5124 s 6th st does not have a pool.
Does 5124 s 6th st have accessible units?
No, 5124 s 6th st does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 s 6th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5124 s 6th st has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College