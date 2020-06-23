Rent Calculator
5122 East Monte Vista Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5122 East Monte Vista Road
5122 E Monte Vista Rd
No Longer Available
Location
5122 E Monte Vista Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom patio home with nice sized great room. Home features vinyl woo flooring, tiled covered patio, updated kitchen and lots of natural light. Views of Camelback and Papago Mountains.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have any available units?
5122 East Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 5122 East Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
5122 East Monte Vista Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 East Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road offer parking?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have a pool?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not have units with air conditioning.
