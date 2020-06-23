All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5122 East Monte Vista Road

5122 E Monte Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5122 E Monte Vista Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
2 Bedroom patio home with nice sized great room. Home features vinyl woo flooring, tiled covered patio, updated kitchen and lots of natural light. Views of Camelback and Papago Mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have any available units?
5122 East Monte Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5122 East Monte Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
5122 East Monte Vista Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5122 East Monte Vista Road pet-friendly?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road offer parking?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not offer parking.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have a pool?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not have a pool.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5122 East Monte Vista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5122 East Monte Vista Road does not have units with air conditioning.
