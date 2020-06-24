All apartments in Phoenix
512 E Ames Pl
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

512 E Ames Pl

512 East Ames Place · No Longer Available
Location

512 East Ames Place, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
512 E AMES PL - 3BR 3.5BA 7th St/Portland --- UPGRADED NEWER UNIT CLOSE TO SHOPPING, FREEWAY, RESTAURANTS! TONS OF EXTRAS INCLUDING PRIVATE TERRACE, GRANITE COUNTERS - BEAUTIFUL VIEWS! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - ***Occupied through March 24, call for showing info***

Downtown living, unobstructed Valley views, stunning sunsets, outdoor living spaces and all the amenities of single family living! This townhome has been exceptionally upgraded offering indoor/outdoor living space with wood floors, a beautifully appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, tile backsplash, granite counters, an oversized island & separate living and dining areas. The third floor houses two large guest bedrooms (one with en-suite bath), a guest bathroom & laundry. The fourth floor is an expansive master suite with its own private terrace to enjoy city lights, mountain views & amazing sunsets. The master bath has dual vanities, a large walk-in shower, private water closet and walk-in closet with amazing built-ins. Tons of upgrades!!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4766234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E Ames Pl have any available units?
512 E Ames Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 E Ames Pl have?
Some of 512 E Ames Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 E Ames Pl currently offering any rent specials?
512 E Ames Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E Ames Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 E Ames Pl is pet friendly.
Does 512 E Ames Pl offer parking?
No, 512 E Ames Pl does not offer parking.
Does 512 E Ames Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 E Ames Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E Ames Pl have a pool?
No, 512 E Ames Pl does not have a pool.
Does 512 E Ames Pl have accessible units?
No, 512 E Ames Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E Ames Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 E Ames Pl has units with dishwashers.
