Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

512 E AMES PL - 3BR 3.5BA 7th St/Portland --- UPGRADED NEWER UNIT CLOSE TO SHOPPING, FREEWAY, RESTAURANTS! TONS OF EXTRAS INCLUDING PRIVATE TERRACE, GRANITE COUNTERS - BEAUTIFUL VIEWS! DON'T LET THIS ONE GET AWAY! - ***Occupied through March 24, call for showing info***



Downtown living, unobstructed Valley views, stunning sunsets, outdoor living spaces and all the amenities of single family living! This townhome has been exceptionally upgraded offering indoor/outdoor living space with wood floors, a beautifully appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, tile backsplash, granite counters, an oversized island & separate living and dining areas. The third floor houses two large guest bedrooms (one with en-suite bath), a guest bathroom & laundry. The fourth floor is an expansive master suite with its own private terrace to enjoy city lights, mountain views & amazing sunsets. The master bath has dual vanities, a large walk-in shower, private water closet and walk-in closet with amazing built-ins. Tons of upgrades!!



Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com



