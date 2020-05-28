All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

5112 W FRAKTUR Road

5112 West Fraktur Road · No Longer Available
Location

5112 West Fraktur Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Nice family home on corner lot. Tile in all the right places. Surround sound hookup already in place. Feel safe with already installed alarm system. You just have to pay for service. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 W FRAKTUR Road have any available units?
5112 W FRAKTUR Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 W FRAKTUR Road have?
Some of 5112 W FRAKTUR Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 W FRAKTUR Road currently offering any rent specials?
5112 W FRAKTUR Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 W FRAKTUR Road pet-friendly?
No, 5112 W FRAKTUR Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5112 W FRAKTUR Road offer parking?
Yes, 5112 W FRAKTUR Road offers parking.
Does 5112 W FRAKTUR Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 W FRAKTUR Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 W FRAKTUR Road have a pool?
No, 5112 W FRAKTUR Road does not have a pool.
Does 5112 W FRAKTUR Road have accessible units?
No, 5112 W FRAKTUR Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 W FRAKTUR Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 W FRAKTUR Road has units with dishwashers.

