Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:58 AM

5109 N 34TH Place

5109 North 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5109 North 34th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly Sought After LOCATION in the Camelback corridor. This home has been extremely well maintained. Wood shutters throughout/granite and top of the line appliances in kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have their own private full bath. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, sep tub and shower and it's own private terrace. This tasteful home is in a quiet gated community with pool and spa right across the street from a large play area. If you are looking for an elegant, move in ready home, in a central location, near great restaurants and shopping, close to the airport with golf courses nearby - look no further!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 N 34TH Place have any available units?
5109 N 34TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 N 34TH Place have?
Some of 5109 N 34TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 N 34TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5109 N 34TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 N 34TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5109 N 34TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5109 N 34TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5109 N 34TH Place offers parking.
Does 5109 N 34TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 N 34TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 N 34TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 5109 N 34TH Place has a pool.
Does 5109 N 34TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5109 N 34TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 N 34TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 N 34TH Place has units with dishwashers.
