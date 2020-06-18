5109 N 34TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Highly Sought After LOCATION in the Camelback corridor. This home has been extremely well maintained. Wood shutters throughout/granite and top of the line appliances in kitchen. All 3 bedrooms have their own private full bath. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, sep tub and shower and it's own private terrace. This tasteful home is in a quiet gated community with pool and spa right across the street from a large play area. If you are looking for an elegant, move in ready home, in a central location, near great restaurants and shopping, close to the airport with golf courses nearby - look no further!