5109 E KATHLEEN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don't miss this amazing rental! Gorgeous 4 br 2 ba home with 3 car garage and RV gate, separate living/dining and vaulted ceiling great room, 2 fireplaces, updated kitchen and baths, granite countertops and newly painted with new tile. Huge mature trees and a grassy, large back yard, extended covered patio for ez living. The spool is a wonderful addition for family livability. Located on a beautiful street where all houses are set back and there is a great deal of pride of ownership. Looking for great tenants with good financial history, non smoking property. This wont last long in the magic zipcode 85254! NO HOA!