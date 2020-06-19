All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5109 E KATHLEEN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5109 E KATHLEEN Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:30 AM

5109 E KATHLEEN Road

5109 East Kathleen Road · (480) 565-2914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5109 East Kathleen Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this amazing rental! Gorgeous 4 br 2 ba home with 3 car garage and RV gate, separate living/dining and vaulted ceiling great room, 2 fireplaces, updated kitchen and baths, granite countertops and newly painted with new tile. Huge mature trees and a grassy, large back yard, extended covered patio for ez living. The spool is a wonderful addition for family livability. Located on a beautiful street where all houses are set back and there is a great deal of pride of ownership. Looking for great tenants with good financial history, non smoking property. This wont last long in the magic zipcode 85254! NO HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 E KATHLEEN Road have any available units?
5109 E KATHLEEN Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 E KATHLEEN Road have?
Some of 5109 E KATHLEEN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 E KATHLEEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
5109 E KATHLEEN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 E KATHLEEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 5109 E KATHLEEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5109 E KATHLEEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 5109 E KATHLEEN Road does offer parking.
Does 5109 E KATHLEEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 E KATHLEEN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 E KATHLEEN Road have a pool?
Yes, 5109 E KATHLEEN Road has a pool.
Does 5109 E KATHLEEN Road have accessible units?
No, 5109 E KATHLEEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 E KATHLEEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5109 E KATHLEEN Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5109 E KATHLEEN Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity