5101 E NAMBE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Newer carpetAugust 2018 All on a huge oversized lot with covered patio! Great rental home in Ahwatukee family section. Tenant to verify schools. Furniture in pictures does not convey.