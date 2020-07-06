All apartments in Phoenix
5101 E NAMBE Street
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

5101 E NAMBE Street

5101 East Nambe Street · No Longer Available
Location

5101 East Nambe Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Newer carpetAugust 2018 All on a huge oversized lot with covered patio! Great rental home in Ahwatukee family section. Tenant to verify schools. Furniture in pictures does not convey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 E NAMBE Street have any available units?
5101 E NAMBE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 E NAMBE Street have?
Some of 5101 E NAMBE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 E NAMBE Street currently offering any rent specials?
5101 E NAMBE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 E NAMBE Street pet-friendly?
No, 5101 E NAMBE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5101 E NAMBE Street offer parking?
Yes, 5101 E NAMBE Street offers parking.
Does 5101 E NAMBE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 E NAMBE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 E NAMBE Street have a pool?
No, 5101 E NAMBE Street does not have a pool.
Does 5101 E NAMBE Street have accessible units?
No, 5101 E NAMBE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 E NAMBE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 E NAMBE Street has units with dishwashers.

